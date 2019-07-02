Kawhi Leonard free agency update: Drake planning his own recruiting pitch to convince Finals MVP to stay with Raptors
Leonard led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history last season
Canadian rapper, actor and Toronto Raptors ambassador and superfan, Drake, is jumping into the mix in the Kawhi Leonard free agency saga.
According to a report from the New York Times' Marc Stein, Drake is planning to put together his own personal and independent recruiting pitch to try and convince Leonard to stay with the Raptors.
Much like the rest of Leonard's free agency process, there aren't many details to work with in terms of what Drake is planning. But knowing how much he loves the Raptors and putting on a show, he'll likely spare no expense to try and convince Leonard to remain in Canada. Also, per Stein, this will be separate from whatever the Raptors themselves are planning.
It seems a bit unlikely that Leonard, a notoriously simple and private person, would be swayed by Drake's opulence, but it probably can't hurt. At worst, putting together this pitch will make Drake feel important, which, to be honest, is also an important factor to consider here.
To this point, it seems like no one really has any idea which team Leonard will decide to play for. He's set to meet with the Raptors this week, as well as the two Los Angeles teams, the Lakers and Clippers. All three teams have the cap space and can make a case that Leonard's presence would put them at the front of the NBA championship discussion for 2019-20. Regardless of where he decides to play, his decision will shape the future of the league.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA free agency rumors roundup
A look at the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency rolls along
-
3-man weave: Where will Kawhi end up?
Also, our NBA experts name the free agent who will make the biggest difference for his new...
-
Report: Kawhi still undecided on team
The Lakers reportedly still feel they're leading the pack in the Kawhi sweepstakes
-
Report: There is no market for Cousins
Cousins is still searching for a new NBA home
-
Chris Bosh pays visit to 'Space Jam' set
King James paid tribute to his former Miami Heat teammate while working on his upcoming mo...
-
2019 NBA free agent tracker
NBA free agency is officially underway, and it began with quite a bang