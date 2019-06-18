Kawhi Leonard free agency update: Raptors' Finals MVP still focused on Clippers, not interested in Lakers, per report

The 2019 free agency class is absolutely loaded and Kawhi Leonard will be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on "Get Up" on Tuesday and weighed in on Leonard's impending free agency. Wojnarowski is reporting that Leonard's focus is on Los Angeles, but it's on the Los Angeles Clippers and not the Los Angeles Lakers.

"The reality is Kawhi Leonard's focus is on Los Angeles, but it's the Clippers not the Lakers," Wojnarowski said. "No. 1, they [Lakers] don't have the money to sign him. And two, the idea of him being a third wheel on a superteam, that has not been Kawhi's M.O. The Clippers are poised to be able to lure him from Toronto. This would be a Raptors/Clippers fight. He may take meetings with more teams, but it's not even certain that he'd take a meeting with the Lakers right now."

Leonard is just days removed from leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history. The Raptors star forward was named the NBA Finals MVP after he put together averages of 28.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while knocking down 34.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Raptors obviously took a huge gamble last summer when they acquired Leonard, who had one year remaining on his contract, from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for DeMar DeRozan. Toronto previously had a track record of coming up short in the postseason and were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 playoffs.

Now Leonard will have a huge decision to make this summer as the Raptors would love to retain the star forward's services for several years to come. Leonard was a question mark entering 2018-19 after playing in just nine games the season before with a quadriceps injury.

The Clippers have the necessary room to land two max contract free agents and could make a huge leap next season. Los Angeles did qualify for the postseason this year despite moving Tobias Harris at the trade deadline.