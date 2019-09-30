Kawhi Leonard gets booed heavily by Rams fans at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Kawhi Leonard, the newest star of the Los Angeles Clippers, was in the stands for the Los Angeles Rams home game this Sunday. You'd think local fans would have cheered when they saw him at the stadium, but instead he was reminded that L.A. is a Lakers town.

The Rams were taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Leonard was enjoying some football and warm weather, two things he did not get too much of in the fall in Toronto. When they showed the former Raptor and defending NBA champion on the screen, he was not met with an applause.

The crowd showed no mercy and booed Leonard, who unsurprisingly had very little reaction to the whole thing. This just goes to show just how loyal the city is to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sorry Kawhi, even in the right town, you're in the wrong crowd.

Maybe Los Angeles Chargers fans are more likely to embrace the Clippers?

The Rams went on to lose to the Bucs, 55-40, giving the home team their first loss of the season.

Leonard and the Clippers will open up their regular season against none other than the Lakers in a Staples Center showdown on October 22. He might get some boos then, too.