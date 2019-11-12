Kawhi Leonard greeted Kyle Lowry like he didn't know him in first game against Raptors

The Los Angeles Clippers hosted the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on Monday in reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard's first meeting with his former team. The reunion was a sweet one for Leonard and the Clippers won, 98-88. After the game he had an exchange with former teammate Kyle Lowry that made it seem like the two barely knew each other and left people online laughing.

Leonard just made history with Lowry and company, bringing home the first NBA title to Toronto and cementing themselves in NBA greatness, but he was acting more like he barely knew the guy and was just shaking his hand to be nice.

Leonard is not someone you can ever expect to be over enthusiastic, but even for him this seems lacking emotion. People, of course, were quick to crack jokes about the whole thing, as they always are when it comes to Leonard's robotic behaviors.

kahwi dapped up kyle post game like he barely knew him. pic.twitter.com/fSrbZWurVX — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) November 12, 2019

The freeze frame of Lowry makes him look like he's saying, "Dude, remember me? We had such great memories together, the least you can do is look me in the eye."

No, we don't actually think Leonard forgot about Lowry, and as much as internet detectives like to speculate about relationships between players, it does not seem like Leonard has any issues with his fellow NBA champion. Before the game the two were seen talking and laughing together.

Friendship = saved.

Why Lowry got that face with Kawhi? 😂 pic.twitter.com/eCur8FMCE8 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 12, 2019

The first-year Clipper was probably just happy to have the W and was ready to head home. The 28-year old finished the night with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists and the Clippers improved to 7-3.

Leonard and Lowry will have a second chance to perfect the handshake when the two teams meet up again on Dec. 11 for Leonard's return to Scotiabank Arena.