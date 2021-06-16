The Los Angeles Clippers faced an uphill battle in their Western Conference semifinals matchups against the Utah Jazz after dropping their first two games in Salt Lake City. Now, after battling back with two wins at Staples Center to tie series at 2-2, the Clippers are dealing with even more adversity.

Kawhi Leonard will not be in the lineup for the Clippers in Game 5 on Wednesday night as he deals with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Leonard injured his knee after landing awkwardly on a drive to the basket during the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' Game 4 win, according to Windhorst. At this time, Leonard's availability for the remainder of the series is uncertain.

Obviously, losing Leonard for any extended period of time would be a massive blow to the Clippers and their chances of advancing to the Western Conference finals to face the Phoenix Suns, who are dealing with their own issues after Chris Paul reportedly entered the league's health and safety protocols. The All-Star forward has been spectacular for Los Angeles in this series as he is averaging 27.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in four games against the Jazz.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story as necessary.