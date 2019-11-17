Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star out second straight game due to knee contusion; listed day-to-day

There has been plenty of debate already this season about Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's load management plan. So far, the Clippers have played it safe with their big offseason acquisition, and have not allowed him to play both games of any of their three back-to-backs. As such, he sat out on Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after playing on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

But even if the Clippers didn't have Leonard on a load management plan, it seems unlikely he would have played against the Pelicans. According to head coach Doc Rivers, Leonard suffered a knee contusion against the Rockets, and will not be available on Saturday night when the team takes on the Atlanta Hawks.

Doc Rivers said Kawhi Leonard’s left knee contusion was suffered against the Rockets on Wednesday. So the Clippers will have to wait before Leonard and Paul George play together. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 17, 2019

It's never good news when a star player has to miss time for an injury, but Rivers said Leonard is "day-to-day," and was not concerned about it turning into a long-term issue. In addition, this is a left knee contusion, and the chronic quad injury Leonard has been dealing with is in his right leg.

Still, this is obviously a bummer for the Clippers, as Leonard doesn't need another issue to deal with, and he's been terrific for them this season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists per game. Plus, it further delays the debut of his partnership with Paul George, who also arrived in Los Angeles this summer.

The Clippers' main goal this season is winning a championship, though, so while a stunted start to the season isn't ideal, they have a bright future to look forward to.