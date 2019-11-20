Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star questionable against Celtics due to knee contusion
Leonard suffered the knock on Wednesday night against the Rockets, and hasn't played since
There has been plenty of debate already this season about Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's load management plan. So far, the Clippers have played it safe with their big offseason acquisition, and have not allowed him to play both games of any of their three back-to-backs.
But now, he's dealing with more than just the chronic quad issue that has limited his action the past few seasons. Leonard suffered a knee contusion last week against the Houston Rockets, and hasn't played since, missing the Clippers' last three games. While the injury doesn't seem serious, it's still unclear when he'll return. Heading into Wednesday night's matchup with the Boston Celtics, Leonard is listed as questionable on the Clippers' injury report.
It's never good news when a star player has to miss time for an injury, but Doc Rivers has said Leonard should be considered "day-to-day," and was not concerned about it turning into a long-term issue. In addition, this is a left knee contusion, and the chronic quad injury Leonard has been dealing with is in his right leg.
Still, this is obviously a bummer for the Clippers, as Leonard doesn't need another issue to deal with, and he's been terrific for them this season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and six assists per game. Plus, it further delays the debut of his partnership with Paul George, who also arrived in Los Angeles this summer.
The Clippers' main goal this season is winning a championship, though, so while a stunted start to the season isn't ideal, they have a bright future to look forward to.
