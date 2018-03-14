Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star reportedly to remain out through Thursday

It seems that everyone will have to wait a little bit longer to see Kawhi Leonard return to action. The star forward was expected to return to the San Antonio Spurs' lineup on Thursday night when the team took on the New Orleans Pelicans. But according to a new report from Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania on Tuesday afternoon, it appears Leonard will not be playing that night after all.

Sources: San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard is expected to remain out through Thursday’s game against New Orleans. He plans to continue evaluating the quadriceps injury for a hopeful return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2018

ESPN first reported on Saturday night that Leonard was targeting Thursday vs. the Pelicans for his first game since Jan. 13. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich did not confirm or deny those reports at the time, but noted on Monday night that he would meet with Leonard on Tuesday to gauge his readiness. And, well, it seems Leonard is not quite ready to return from the pesky quad injury that has limited him to just nine games this season.

This is obviously a bummer for the Spurs, who could really use Leonard against the Pels, as it will be a crucial contest in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture -- a picture the Spurs are currently on the outside of looking in. Still, the recent week or so is a good sign that Leonard will indeed return to the lineup this season. It wasn't too long ago that Popovich was saying he wouldn't be surprised if Leonard missed the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.