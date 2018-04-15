Kawhi Leonard injury updates: Gregg Popovich says 'you'll have to ask Kawhi's reps' about NBA playoffs return

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs have been in one of the most bizarre feuds the league has seen in recent time. Leonard has been medically cleared from a quad injury, but he doesn't feel comfortable enough to return. He briefly did before the playoffs, but he left the team again to rehab his quad in New York at the Players Association headquarters.

The Spurs haven't been thrilled with Leonard. A players-only meeting was reportedly held near the end of the season where teammates discussed Leonard's injury status and tried to pressure him into a return. Spurs players have publicly said they don't expect him to return this season. A report from Marc Spears of the Undefeated pointed out that Leonard wont rejoin the Spurs until "his people" contact Popovich.

Word is Leonard's "people" would have to call Popovich and say he wants to rejoin the team to play in this first-round series, but such a scenario appears unlikely. One Spurs player said it would have been hard to incorporate Leonard in the final five regular-season games and would be unfair to his teammates for him to return now.

When Popovich was asked about a Leonard return, he made similar comments to what was said in Spears report.

Any chance Kawhi rejoins the team during the series, Pop? Pop: "You'll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 15, 2018

It sounds like Leonard and the Spurs aren't talking right now and that's incredibly concerning. Teams need to be in contact with their star, especially if they're in the process of rehabbing from an injury. Leonard was an MVP candidate last season and the fallout from this injury has led to the two sides being at a serious impasse. We've reached a point in this dramatic and confusing feud where it's now worth wondering if the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs can even be fixed.