Kawhi Leonard is focused on the 'day-to-day process' with the Raptors, not his future in Toronto

Kawhi Leonard isn't making any commitments about his basketball future, whether it be leaving Toronto when he hits free agency next summer, or re-upping with the team that acquired him in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Leonard was introduced for the first time on Monday as a member of the Toronto Raptors at the team's media day, and he chose to avoid saying whether Toronto was in his future plans. Instead, he says, he is concentrating on his short-term future in Toronto.

"I look at it as a day-to-day process," Leonard said. "My focus is on this year, this group I have, and striving to get to a championship. We all want to win, and if we look in the future, we're going to trip over the present. My focus is on this year, tomorrow, and just keep going after that."

Before Leonard was traded from the Spurs to the Raptors this summer, reports surfaced indicating he had a keen interest in heading west to build his brand in Los Angeles with either the Lakers or Clippers. He didn't speak to that interest on Monday or what those teams would have to do to lure him away, but did delve into the simple benchmark Toronto must hit to keep him long-term.

"By winning games," he said. "This is how you get star-caliber players to want to come here and play."

Just how many games the Raptors will win is unclear. What is clear, however, is Toronto is equipped to win big. The Raptors dealt DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Leonard and Danny Green in the summer blockbuster, but they remain a factor in the East. The team won a franchise-record 59 regular season games in 2017-18, and with Leonard as a centerpiece, could contend again for a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

All of that could hinder on Leonard and his health, which limited him to only nine games last season. But as the season approaches, Leonard appears to be at full strength.

Said new coach Nick Nurse of Leonard and his health, "We think it's all systems go."