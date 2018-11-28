Kawhi Leonard leaves Jordan Brand for New Balance, and Twitter has all kinds of jokes
The consensus: This new shoe deal is a perfect fit for Kawhi
The San Antonio Spurs aren't the only team Kawhi Leonard left in 2018.
After landing with the Toronto Raptors via trade in July, the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year found a new home in the apparel industry this week, according to Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes, striking a multi-year endorsement deal with New Balance.
Set to be the face of New Balance Basketball as part of the partnership, Leonard turned down an extension with Nike's Jordan Brand in order to "become a sneaker free agent" earlier in the year, per Haynes. And now, 16 games into his post-San Antonio NBA career, the two-time All-Star has embraced a shoe brand that's often viewed as a step or three below basketball staples like Nike and Adidas.
Because the move is unorthodox and because it's Kawhi Leonard (a notably boring superstar) joining New Balance (a notably boring shoe brand), Twitter absolutely could not contain itself after the news broke:
Leonard and the Raptors host the Warriors in an anticipated matchup Thursday night (8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). Be sure to keep an eye on Leonard's footwear.
