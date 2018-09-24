Kawhi Leonard makes first appearance in Raptors jersey, expected to be ready for season
Raptors coach Nick Nurse said it should be 'all systems go' in terms of Leonard's health
Kawhi Leonard has officially arrived in Toronto. A couple of months after the Raptors swooped in to acquire the All-Star forward in a blockbuster trade that saw them give up franchise hero DeMar DeRozan, the team introduced Leonard at their annual media day Monday. Which means we have our first look at Leonard in a Raptors jersey.
He's still rocking his trademark No. 2, and still isn't interested in smiling for pictures.
But while that's pretty cool, the more important note from Raptors media day is that their new coach, Nick Nurse, expects Leonard to be healthy for the upcoming season. "All systems go," Nurse told the media when asked about his star's readiness.
Additionally, Nurse said he traveled to San Diego a few times during the offseason to watch Leonard play, and was unsurprisingly impressed. "I love what I've seen so far," Nurse said.
This is great news for the Raptors, who took on significant risk when they traded for Leonard back in July. With Leonard set to be a free agent next summer, the Raptors really need him to be healthy, as they went all in on this season in an attempt to win, or at least make the Finals. Plus, the team excelling behind Leonard is probably their best chance to convince him to stay next summer.
All of that is a long way off of course, but for now, it's all good news in Toronto.
