Kawhi Leonard passes Raptors physical, completing trade with Spurs, report says

There have been plenty of questions surrounding the Kawhi Leonard trade that sent the All-Star to the Toronto Raptors last week: Would he report? Will he re-sign? Will he ever speak? But first the trade had to become official, and that entailed Leonard passing a physical that was anticipated more than most routine NBA examinations.

Leonard suffered through a mysterious quad injury last season, which limited him to just nine games and reportedly helped cause the irreparable rift between him and the Spurs that led to Leonard requesting a trade in June. Few details have emerged about the nature of Leonard's injury, which had some wondering whether the Raptors would be satisfied enough with his condition to allow the trade to go through.

On Tuesday, however, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Leonard had passed his physical with the Raptors, thus completing the trade.

Kawhi Leonard has passed his physical with the Raptors, according to sources. The trade is now official. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 25, 2018

This is obviously great news for NBA fans who want to see Leonard back at full strength to make a run at the LeBron-less East this year. He may not be back to his old form right away, but the fact that he passed his physical indicates that there's at least no catastrophic long-term damage in the quad.

After initial reports that Leonard had no interest in playing north of the border, recent reports have indicated that the star is coming around to the idea of playing for the team that put up the best record in the Eastern Conference last season. Along with Danny Green, who also came over in the deal, Leonard will provide length and athleticism to make Toronto a formidable defensive unit.

On the flip side, the completion of the deal will officially begin the DeMar DeRozan era in San Antonio. He'll be joined by center Jakob Poeltl, as they try to adapt to Gregg Popovich's coaching style and get the storied franchise to the postseason for the 22nd consecutive year.