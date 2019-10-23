Kawhi Leonard, Paul George star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in bizarre 'Terminator' promo
It's a beautiful disaster
The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era kicked off in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but in a way that most people did not see coming. At all.
Sure, the Clippers opened up their 2019-2020 campaign on Tuesday night, but Leonard and George made headlines well before tipoff thanks to an incredibly bizarre and awkward promo that circulated Tuesday afternoon. The promo sees the duo featured alongside Arnold Swarzenegger and Linda Hamilton as they promote the latest installment of the Terminator franchise, "Terminator: Dark Fate."
If you're a fan of corny jokes and bad acting, you're going to love this one.
It has all the makings of an awkward orientation skit thrown together in mere minutes, but it's also kind of self-aware in a way. Kawhi is extremely dry, as always, but it also pokes fun at Kawhi's dryness. It also goes all-in on the Kawhi references, from his "fun guy" claim to his glitchy robot laugh to his "what it do, bay-bee?" catchphrase.
In the end, it's extremely bad and completely unnecessary, but we all should be very thankful it exists because it's glorious. And props to Disney, who presumably orchestrated this entire magnificent mess to generate some buzz for ESPN and Twentieth Century Fox, which both fall under the Disney umbrella. It might be the best part of the entire "Terminator" marketing campaign.
Let's just hope that the acting in that movie are significantly better than the performance George delivered here.
