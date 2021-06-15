During Monday's playoff game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard produced one of the most rim-rattling slam dunks of the season. Leonard blew past Royce O'Neale then proceeded to absolutely posterize Jazz big man Derrick Favors.

At the time of Leonard's emphatic dunk, Joel Embiid was speaking to the media following the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. In the middle of answering a question, Embiid caught a glimpse of Leonard's dunk on a screen at his press conference and reacted in real-time by uttering "oh my god."

It's certainly hard not to be impressed by Leonard's dunk considering that he slammed it down on a 6'9" Favors. Embiid has definitely had his fair share of impressive dunks over the years, so it was very entertaining to see Leonard's slam stop him mid-sentence.

Leonard was absolutely sensational in the Clippers' 118-104 win as he tallied 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. The Clippers star looked like a man possessed at times and was extremely aggressive throughout the majority of the game.

It's not surprising that Embiid had the same reaction that many of us did to Leonard's dunk as it happened. When a slam can stop an another NBA player in their tracks, it has to be something special.