Kawhi Leonard rumors: Lakers on Raptors star's radar for 2019 free agency, but they're last on his list
Los Angeles may be among Leonard's top preferred destinations, but not in the way we thought
So much for Kawhi Leonard longing to land in Los Angeles.
Sort of.
While the consensus has long been that the former Spurs star wants to play with the Lakers, a new nugget from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on ESPN Los Angeles suggests LeBron James' new team isn't on the top of his preferred destination list for 2019 free agency. In fact, it isn't even second on the list.
"The Clippers are the No. 1-ranked team for Kawhi Leonard next season," Shelburne said, per Farbod Esnaashari. "The Raptors are No. 2, and the Lakers are No. 3."
NBC Sports' Kurt Helin backs Shelburne's suggestion, citing several reasons Leonard isn't as high on the Lakers as many have assumed. First, there's the reality that Kawhi would be playing in LeBron's shadow. Then there's the idea that "Leonard is not a person who seeks out the spotlight, is not a social media guy, doesn't want ... to be part of the celebrity culture" that the Lakers brand would all but guarantee.
Leonard, of course, still has a season to play with the Raptors, too. The two-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP was a coveted trade target this offseason before landing with Toronto as part of a multi-player swap in mid-July. He's set to hit free agency after this season, having spent the last seven years starring for the Spurs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Knicks, Noah to part ways
The Knicks have long been eager to get out from under Noah's massive contract
-
Predicting this year's Oladipo and Melo
Eight players stand to markedly improve this season. Meanwhile, are Russell Westbrook and Sweet...
-
Ujiri has plan to keep Kawhi in Toronto
Masai Ujiri is intent on keeping Leonard, an unrestricted free agent next summer, around beyond...
-
Hornets, NBA begin hurricane relief fund
The hurricane made landfall in North Carolina on Friday morning
-
Wade remains unsure on NBA future
Wade has made it clear that he'll either play for the Heat or retire as he won't sign else...
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird appears in court
Bird, who faces charges of domestic assault and battery, said in a statement that he's stepping...