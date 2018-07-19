Kawhi Leonard rumors: Raptors had 'positive' talks with star since trade; ex-Spur has shown no indication of holdout

Kawhi Leonard finally got his wish. He's no longer a member of the San Antonio Spurs. Only, the blockbuster trade that got him out of town sent him not to Los Angeles, but the polar opposite: Toronto. Early on Wednesday morning, the Spurs and Raptors swung a huge deal that sent Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors and DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Spurs.

In the initial aftermath, reports came out indicating that neither of the star players involved were thrilled about the deal, and in fact Leonard had no interest in playing with the Raptors. However, it seems that Leonard has softened that stance a bit. According to a report from Bruce Arthur, the Raptors have had "positive" talks with Leonard's camp, and the star has shown no indication that he'll holdout. Via the Toronto Star:

But since the trade the Raptors have had initial conversations with Leonard and his camp, and according to sources they were positive. There was no indication of a holdout or even an unwillingness to play in Toronto. So far, it seems like Leonard may have an open mind.

And really, this isn't that surprising. Yes, Leonard sat out nearly all of last season with a mysterious quad injury, and there were some -- even on his own team -- who believed he could have come back. It's even true that Leonard's sights are set on Los Angeles, and it's likely his time with the Raptors could last only one season. Even accepting those facts, the most logical outcome is that Leonard would play for the Raptors this upcoming season.

They're a really solid team without him, and assuming his health have a chance to go to the Finals. But aside from the basketball aspect, Leonard would lose millions of dollars by sitting out. Unless there was some scenario where he proved his quad was still injured, and used that to not show up, the Raptors could fine Leonard for every practice and game he missed. And no one wants to lose all that money, even if the team they have to play for isn't their first choice.