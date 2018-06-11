Kawhi Leonard, Spurs reportedly in 'healing' stage of relationship; Gregg Popovich to meet with star soon

After an entire season of disappointing updates about Kawhi Leonard's injured quad, there's finally some good news for fans of the San Antonio Spurs. According to a report from Jabari Young, trade talks involving the star have "cooled off" in recent weeks, and Leonard is set to meet with head coach Gregg Popovich as early as this week. In addition, Young reported that Leonard expects to be ready for training camp next season. Via the San Antonio Express-News:

The trade chatter involving Kawhi Leonard has cooled off over the last few weeks, with some around the NBA surprised it gained significant traction in the first place. And now, the healing can commence. With the NBA Draft approaching, the Spurs are attempting to settle in-house business first, starting with Leonard. League sources tell the Express-News head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have, and hopefully come to a decision on offering Leonard the five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive. Leonard, who is still rehabbing from his quad injury, is close to feeling 100 percent – "He's at 96, 97 percent," a source told the Express-News – and anticipates being ready for the start training camp in September.

The best part about this report is that it indicates we should finally have some answers about this situation. For the entire season it was hard to really get a grasp on what was going on in San Antonio, and we may never know the truth about Leonard's injury. But we will soon know whether or not Leonard has a long-term future in San Antonio.

If the Spurs do decide to offer Leonard the supermax -- worth $219 million over five years -- it seems a near certainty that he would sign it and remain with the team. That's just too much money to turn down.