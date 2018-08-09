Kawhi Leonard thanks San Antonio Spurs in first statement since being traded to the Raptors

Three weeks after being traded to the Toronto Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that included DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard has finally borken his silence. Leonard, who missed nearly all of the 2017 season with the Spurs with a mysterious quad injury that plagued him throughout the year, was reportedly asking to be traded by the Spurs behind closed doors. They eventually obliged.

Leonard's statement wasn't particularly long, but it was direct. He just had a lot of people to thank for his time in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard releases first statements since trade to Toronto, saying goodbye to San Antonio and the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/XxSUEwbrQ6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 9, 2018

Leonard's opening statement is about as Leonard as it gets. "I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!"

Leonard goes on to thank his teammates, his friends, his family, Gregg Popovich and, of course, the fans.

In his tenure with the Spurs, Leonard was an NBA champion, an NBA Finals MVP, and the Spurs made it to at least the Western Conference Finals in four of his seven seasons. He was just hitting his prime before the injury and subsequent trade, making the All-Star Game and All-NBA teams in the 2015 and 2016 seasons while averaging over 20 points a game.

The Raptors, of course, have high expectations heading into next season. With LeBron James having moved West and the Raptors arguably trading up after being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, they think they have a real shot to win the East. Leonard will have to return to his 2015 and 2016 form for them to compete, of course. But that is all going to start with his health.