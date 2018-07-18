Kawhi Leonard trade: DeMar DeRozan is not happy to leave the Raptors; NBA Twitter reacts to blockbuster deal

With Kawhi Leonard reportedly being shipped off to the Raptors in a deal that includes DeMar DeRozan, it's the end of an era in Toronto. The Raptors have made the playoffs in the past five seasons, four of which DeRozan has been an All-Star. The full deal involves Leonard and Danny Green from the Spurs for DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected first-rounder from the Raptors.

Shortly after the news broke, DeRozan posted what appears to be a response on his Instagram story, and he didn't seem too happy.

DeMar DeRozan posted these to his Instagram story... pic.twitter.com/JDc0stS5jx — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 18, 2018

There was also a relatively quick response from Leonard's camp, indicating that he has no desire to play in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto, league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 18, 2018

These immediate responses, naturally, led fans to go ... "Why?" Why would you put two players in positions they don't want to be in -- especially the Raptors after the Vince Carter fiasco? In 2016, DeRozan signed a contract with the Raptors through the 2020-21 season.

Raptors forever: We can’t get top level players to commit to this franchise.

DeRozan in 2016: I commit to you guys.

Raptors today: You can leave now. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) July 18, 2018

Can’t help but feel for @DeMar_DeRozan. Continued to improve and adapt his game. Lived up to loyalty tattoo by choosing to stay. Always treated media and fans respectfully. Always represented for Canada. How he conducted himself should be part of his legacy. #Raptors — Donnovan Bennett (@donnovanbennett) July 18, 2018

Players have chosen to stay in Boston before. Players gave Bled green before.



DeRozan is the first star to stand by the Raptors long-term and they betrayed his faith in them. https://t.co/ujjUOiNsSw — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) July 18, 2018

Demar Derozan already suffering from “the Drake Effect” pic.twitter.com/XYvxfEbDCq — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) July 18, 2018

Let’s trade the guy who has this tweet pinned for 8 years. The guy who wants to stay with one team his entire career. I’m truly sorry for @DeMar_DeRozan pic.twitter.com/nbIvyonwnt — Nick Te (@Nick_Te_) July 18, 2018

Derozan dropping 90 vs the Raptors next year — BavarBall™️ (@BavarBall) July 18, 2018

The only people who could’ve pulled off the Kawhi-DeRozan trade. pic.twitter.com/wQCRp9x4w5 — Tyler Shafer (@AgentTylerScarn) July 18, 2018

Fans were a bit less sympathetic towards Leonard, meanwhile.

Drake is gonna be in for a rude awakening, because this is gonna be Kawhi anytime he wanna hang out pic.twitter.com/8v4aBROE1Z — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 18, 2018

KAWHI WHEN HE LANDS IN TORONTO LOL pic.twitter.com/HyC0B6HCpC — Snoop (@snoopWORLDorder) July 18, 2018

Kawhi Leonard when he meets his new Raptors teammates. pic.twitter.com/clUfxsDQrl — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) July 18, 2018

The trade is a wild one, to say the least. The Raptors giving up this many assets for what looks like it will amount to a rental is a huge risk for a team looking to get over the hump -- especially when their biggest bugaboo in the East just left for Los Angeles in LeBron James. The Raptors had better hope that this move pans out, because they aren't currying much favor in the initial aftermath.