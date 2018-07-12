Kawhi Leonard trade odds: Raptors favorites to land Spurs star before next season, according to oddsmaker
There has been significant movement on the odds front and now Toronto is the favorite to land Leonard in a trade
While LeBron James' free agency period was relatively quick and painless, the NBA has had its fair share of extended drama with the Kawhi Leonard situation in San Antonio.
Nobody really seems to know what the hell is going on with Leonard and the Spurs, and trade rumors surrounding the forward have been all over the place. Are the Lakers still his preference? How about the Clippers? Could the Celtics make a run at him?! The 76ers have the pieces to get it done!!! You know what ... maybe there's a chance he works things out in San Antonio.
Honestly, it seems like nobody really knows at this point. But, in the latest development, there's been some interesting movement on the betting front, as the Toronto Raptors now have the best odds to start next season with the superstar forward on their roster.
According to online sportsbook MyBookie, the Raptors are now even money to land Kahwi. There's been some moving and shaking on the odds over the past day or so, as the Raptors jumped up to co-favorites (along with the Spurs at +200) to start next season with Leonard on their roster. But that line shifted even more on Thursday.
Now the betting site has Toronto at even money while San Antonio has moved to +400 in regards to retaining Leonard.
Check out the full odds below.
This obviously begs the question: Why?
Maybe the Kawhi-to-Toronto buzz that seems to have generated out of Summer League in Las Vegas has caused a flurry of bettors to bank on the Raps, pushing the line significantly. Or maybe where there's smoke there's fire, and there's actually momentum gathering on Toronto as a potential destination for Leonard and oddsmakers know something we don't.
In any case, it seems like a good idea to proceed with caution as there have been plenty of rumors circling Leonard this offseason with not a whole lot of results thus far.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Charles Oakley arrested in Las Vegas
Oakley could face up to six years in prison if convicted
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Ainge: Smart is Celtics' 'top priority'
Smart is a restricted free agent, and the Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
C's Ainge downplays LeBron leaving East
Ainge also says the team is focused on winning titles, and not just making it to the Final...
-
NBA Summer League how to watch
Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League