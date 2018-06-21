Kawhi Leonard trade rumors: Spurs listening to offers; Lakers being shut out in discussions for star
The Spurs are taking calls, but that's all they seem to be doing right now
The Spurs are in a tough predicament with Kawhi Leonard. He reportedly wants a trade, but San Antonio doesn't seem interested in just giving Leonard up. The unhappy star recently had a sit-down with Gregg Popovich, but that apparently hasn't stopped the rumors of a potential trade.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are taking and listening to offers for Leonard. However, that's all they are doing at the moment. They aren't chasing down deals or making a real effort to discuss a deal. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers did reach out to express interest in Leonard. However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the Lakers didn't make much progress in those discussions.
It sounds like the Spurs are still trying to decide what they want to do with this Leonard situation. If they had decided they wanted to trade Leonard, they would probably be far more active in trade discussions with the rest of the NBA. However, the Spurs know they still have leverage with Leonard. He's still under contract with the Spurs for a minimum of one more season and San Antonio can still offer him the supermax extension if it comes to that.
What's interesting is that the Lakers are reportedly being shut out of these discussions. Are they waiting for the Spurs to come to them because they know what Leonard wants, or is San Antonio actively trying to avoid sending Leonard to a rival? It wouldn't be the first time a team has tried to avoid trading a star inside their own conference. Let alone one that has a history like the Lakers.
