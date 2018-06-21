Kawhi Leonard trade rumors: Spurs listening to offers; Lakers have yet to reach out about star
The Spurs are taking calls, but that's all they seem to be doing right now
The Spurs are in a tough predicament with Kawhi Leonard. He reportedly wants a trade, but San Antonio doesn't seem interested in just giving Leonard up. The unhappy star recently had a sit-down with Gregg Popovich, but that apparently hasn't stopped the rumors of a potential trade.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are taking and listening to offers for Leonard. However, that's all they are doing at the moment. They aren't chasing down deals, or making a real effort to discuss a deal. The Lakers, Leonard's preferred destination, reportedly have yet to reach out to the Spurs about a deal.
It sounds like the Spurs are still trying to decide what they want to do with this Leonard situation. If they had decided they wanted to trade Leonard, they would probably be far more active in trade discussions with the rest of the NBA. However, the Spurs know they still have leverage with Leonard. He's still under contract with the Spurs for a minimum of one more season and San Antonio can still offer him the supermax extension if it comes to that.
What's interesting is that no discussions have been had with the Lakers as of yet. It's not surprising that San Antonio hasn't called Los Angeles, but why haven't the Lakers made an offer yet? Perhaps they're waiting for the Spurs to approach them first.
