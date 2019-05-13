Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater against 76ers just the latest great moment in an unforgettable NBA postseason

Kawhi Leonard capped off an amazing series against the Sixers with a game-winning buzzer beater to give the Raptors a 92-90 win in Game 7. It's the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA history and finished what was a 41-point performance for Leonard. Of course, it also got the Raptors over a very large hump against the 76ers.

Amid criticism of the Raptors' previous postseason appearances, Leonard was outstanding all series. He averaged 34.7 points per game, bookended the series with 40-plus point games and hit a shot in crunch time that few players would be able to.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look into Leonard's miracle shot and what it means for the Raptors going forward. They also take a look back at the series that was, and why Leonard makes this team different.

"This definitely elevates Kawhi into the greater conversation of clutch and legacy... first Game 7 buzzer-beater ever. This is gonna elevate him into that superstar stratosphere for sure, if he wasn't already there," Kanell said.

Looking at the big picture, the numbers show that Leonard is having one of the best postseasons in NBA history.

"This is the third highest-scoring series of an NBA player ever," Bell said. "Only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan, and he's only three points behind Michael Jordan. That in and of itself has him in a very rare air."

Bell and Kanell went on to downplay the Kawhi Leonard vs. Kobe Bryant debate that sprung up earlier in this series, while also talking about the Raptors and their need to show more depth on offense.

