Kawhi Leonard's uncle sheds light on crazy situation that landed star with Raptors

Throughout Kawhi Leonard's insane final season with the Spurs, his uncle was painted as a kind of puppet master who was pulling strings to get the star in one of his preferred destinations. Leonard, of course, was traded from the Spurs to the Raptors last offseason, and the Raptors are now gearing up for the NBA Finals.

Leonard's uncle, Dennis Robertson, spoke to Yahoo's Chris Haynes ahead of the Finals. He shed more light on the situation with the San Antonio last year and talked about what led to the Spurs never believing Leonard was injured.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Robertson's comments, the Raptors' road to this point and the wild path Leonard has taken to end up in the Finals.

Kanell and Bell also pick sides in the debate of Leonard/Robertson vs. the Spurs, and talk about the general weirdness of the situation. The Raptors are making their first Finals appearance with Leonard's free agency looming, but who knows where he'll be next year.

It's an interesting situation for the Raptors, but their season doesn't end with the NBA Finals. Leonard has arguably become basketball's best player, and they need him moving forward if they're going to stay at this level -- particularly given that they unloaded DeMar DeRozan to get him in the first place.

