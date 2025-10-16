The Sacramento Kings have reportedly signed forward Keegan Murray to a five-year, $140 million rookie extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was set to become a restricted free agent next summer, but this new deal locks him in with Sacramento through the 2030-31 season.

The hope is that Murray can return to the version of himself that averaged 15.2 points on 35.8% from 3-point range in his sophomore season. He looked like a solid 3-and-D threat that season, but his numbers took a dive last season (12.4 points, 34.3% from deep), in part due to all of the changes around him on the roster with the additions of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and the departure of De'Aaron Fox. There was also the firing of Mike Brown and promoting Doug Christie to the lead position, which certainly contributed to Murray's third-year slump. But with a full offseason with this roster and coaching staff, Murray could certainly return to form.

Unfortunately, though, he'll be starting the season on the injured list after suffering a torn ligament in his thumb which will keep him sidelined for 4-6 weeks. That's a massive loss out the gate for the Kings. But in the long-term, locking Murray into an extension is a win for a franchise that has seemed directionless over recent years.

Murray's extension comes on the heels of the team signing veteran guard Russell Westbrook to a deal on Wednesday, adding him to an already overcrowded backcourt. It's unclear how Westbrook will fit on this roster, or what minutes he'll get given the team already employs Dennis Schröder, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis. But that's small potatoes when you consider all the bad moves the Kings have made over the years (like trading Tyrese Haliburton).

Signing Murray to an extension was the smart move. Either the Kings can see how Murray continues to develop, or he becomes a valuable trade chip for a contending team looking for size on the perimeter who is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter. Murray holds the Kings record for most 3s made in a single game (12), according CBS Sports research. He also broke the NBA rookie record for most 3-pointers in a season (206) and is one of just three players to post at least 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks and 150 steals over the last three seasons. The other two players in that category are Anthony Edwards and Derrick White, pretty good company to be in for the fourth-year forward.