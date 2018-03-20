Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson deal devastating blow to Nuggets' playoff hopes in double-overtime thriller

The Denver Nuggets have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and after Monday night, they're facing an uphill battle to get back there. Down in South Beach, the Nuggets lost 149-141 to the Heat in a double-overtime thriller that was one of the best games of the season.

More so than the sheer number of points the two teams managed to put on the board -- even for a double-overtime affair, 290 points is a lot -- was that the Nuggets' loss was due largely in part to the phenomenal play of James Johnson, who had a career scoring night, and Kelly Olynyk, who submitted the best game of his Heat career.

Back and forth the teams went, trading big shot after big shot all night long. Anything the Heat would do on one end, the Nuggets would match on the other. Until at last, late in the second overtime, Johnson put the Nuggets away.

Because he moves and plays so awkwardly, and at least in part because he looks like a goof, Olynyk isn't highly thought of by most casual fans, but the guy is really a pretty solid player. Still, you don't expect him to drop 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals on you. But that was just what Olynyk did on Monday night, coming up with a number of big plays, especially toward the end of regulation and in the first overtime. Three-pointers, blocks, dribble-drive and-ones and even assists, Olynyk was everywhere.

And after Olynyk did so much work to get the Heat to where they were, it was Johnson who put the Nuggets away. He only averages just over 10 points per game, and had just six 20-point outings this season prior to Monday, but Johnson had his scoring shoes on Monday night. He poured in a career-high 31 points on 13 of 17 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and dealt out six assists. Most impressively, though, was that he dropped 18 of those 31 points in the two overtime periods.

It was a magical night for Olynyk and Johnson, who together combined for 61 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocks and two steals. And it came at the wrong time for the Nuggets.

The loss dropped the Nuggets to 38-33 on the season, which is still a respectable record. But respectable won't get it done in the crowded Western Conference. They're now sitting in 10th place, and a full two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, who occupy eight place, and with it, the last ticket to the postseason.

With 11 games to go, the Nuggets certainly aren't out of it by any means, but this was a winnable game they really would have liked to get.