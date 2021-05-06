Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his wrist and a fracture in his palm, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Oubre will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks.

Oubre originally suffered the injury on April 9 and missed the next five games. He then returned to the court for five games and performed fairly well off the bench. However, he was unable to continue playing through the pain and has now been sidelined since April 27.

Late last month, Oubre addressed his wrist injury when talking to the media. "It's getting better gradually," Oubre said. "But I don't really give things time to heal because I just want to play." Despite the new and more serious diagnosis, Oubre is maintaining that mindset. At this point, however, it's too early to know whether or not he'll be able to play through the pain without making the injury worse.

Oubre has been inconsistent in his first season with the Warriors following an offseason trade but had been playing some good ball as of late, which coincided with a move to the bench. In April, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point land.

If Oubre is unable to return this season or is limited when he does get back on the court, that would be a big blow to the Warriors as they chase a playoff spot. Even though he's been a little hit or miss on the offensive end, his athleticism and versatility on the defense have been a big factor in the team building a top-10 unit on that side of the ball.

Heading into Thursday night, the Warriors were in ninth place in the Western Conference, with a three-game lead over the 11th-place New Orleans Pelicans in the hunt for a play-in tournament spot.