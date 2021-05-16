Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was diagnosed with a small avulsion fracture and torn ligament in his left wrist in April, and on Sunday the team announced that his injuries are healing properly. However, he has still not been cleared to play and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Oubre originally suffered the injury on April 9 and missed the next five games. He then returned to the court for five games and performed fairly well off the bench. However, he was unable to continue playing through the pain and has now been sidelined since April 27.

Late last month, Oubre addressed his wrist injury when talking to the media. "It's getting better gradually," Oubre said. "But I don't really give things time to heal because I just want to play." Despite the new and more serious diagnosis, Oubre is maintaining that mindset. At this point, however, it's too early to know whether or not he'll be able to play through the pain without making the injury worse.

Oubre has been inconsistent in his first season with the Warriors following an offseason trade but had been playing some good ball as of late, which coincided with a move to the bench. In April, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 36.4 percent from 3-point land.

While their seed is still to be determined, the Warriors will be heading to the play-in tournament, which begins on May 18. With Oubre set to miss at least another 7-10 days, that means he won't be able to play in that event. That's a big blow because even though he's been a little hit or miss on the offensive end, his athleticism and versatility on the defense have been a big factor in the team building a top-five unit on that side of the ball.

If the Warriors advance out of the play-in tournament and get to the playoffs, it's possible Oubre could return at some point in the first round. The playoffs are set to begin on May 22, just under a week from Sunday.