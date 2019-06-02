Kemba Walker commits to Team USA for 2019 FIBA World Cup with James Harden, Anthony Davis also likely to join, per report
Team USA's roster is starting to come together
USA Basketball has its first official commitment for the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Charlotte Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker has committed to the team after making the All-NBA Third Team during the 2018-19 season.
In addition to Walker, there are "strong indications" that Houston Rockets guard James Harden and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis will also commit to the team, which will be coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
Per Stein, USA Basketball officials also have planned to gauge Zion Williamson's interest in filling one of the 12 roster spots for the team. After a historic single season at Duke, Williamson is expected to be the top pick by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft later this month.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is also gaining momentum as a potential addition to the roster. Assuming all five of Walker, Harden, Davis, Williamson and Mitchell make the roster, there will be seven remaining spots to fill.
The 2019 The World Cup runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.
