Kemba Walker free agency update: Celtics, Mavericks at 'front of the line' for the star point guard, per report
Walker could be an option for a Boston team prepared to lose its star guard
Big changes could be on the horizon for the Boston Celtics.
As free agency approaches, one of the most talented players in the 2019 class could be on the team's radar. On Tuesday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that Kemba Walker is "emerging as a stealth suitor" for the Celtics. Stein later went on to tweet that Boston, along with the Dallas Mavericks, are now at the "front of the line" of teams trying to sign Walker away from the Hornets.
Boston's future is very much up in the air with it looking more and more like star guard Kyrie Irving isn't planning on re-signing with the team. In addition, veteran forward Al Horford recently opted out of his deal for next season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Walker has blossomed into one of the most dangerous guards that the NBA has to offer. In eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker has put together averages of 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 35.7 percent from 3.
Despite being one of the more sought-after players on the free-agent market, Walker previously admitted that he wants to remain with the Hornets. "This is where I want to be," said Walker, as reported by Kelsey Riggs of WCNC earlier this offseason. "That hasn't changed."
Walker also said he wants to win. That's something I'm going to have to sit down with my family, my agent, and the people closest to me in life. They'll help me make that decision."
However, if Walker elects not to return to Charlotte, Boston is an intriguing situation for the All-Star guard. The Celtics likely won't have Irving around and Terry Rozier also may not be back with the franchise next season. In that case, Boston will be in desperate need for a playmaking point guard and Walker would fit the bill.
In addition, Walker is somewhat familiar with the New England area after starring at the University of Connecticut and winning a national title there in 2011. It remains to be seen if the interest is mutual, but it's not surprising that Boston would have interest in a top-flight talent like Walker.
