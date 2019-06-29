Kemba Walker free agency update: Guard commits to join Celtics on $141M deal, informs Hornets of his plans, per reports

While NBA free agency won't officially open until Sunday evening, it appears as though the Boston Celtics have already made a big splash.

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, All-Star point guard Kemba Walker plans to commit to a four-year, $141 million contract with the Celtics once free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET.

Shortly after Charania's initial report, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer confirmed that Walker had conveyed to the Hornets' front office that he intends to sign with the Celtics once the league's moratorium period ends on July 6.

The Celtics had emerged as the "front-runner" to land Walker in the days leading up to the start of free agency and this report shows exactly how motivated the two sides were to get something done quickly.

With Walker set to join Boston's backcourt, the Celtics can rest easy knowing that they have a more than adequate replacement for Kyrie Irving as reports have indicated that the former No. 1 overall pick was ready to leave Boston as a free agent this summer.