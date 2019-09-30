Kemba Walker isn't thinking about Kyrie Irving comparisons, joined Celtics to 'compete at the highest level every night'

In most cases, replacing a departed superstar is a thankless job. Constant comparisons typically leave the newcomer on the short end of the stick and make it nearly impossible for that player to be judged on his own merits. It is therefore advisable, in most cases, to avoid actively choosing such a job if possible.

Kemba Walker's situation is a rare exception. He is replacing a departed superstar in Kyrie Irving who is largely disliked in Boston after a disappointing two-year tenure. Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, but Walker, another All-Star at the same position, replaced him. That makes comparisons, most of which will be positive in Boston due simply to the fact that Walker wanted to be a Celtic, a fairly natural exercise. But Walker isn't concerning himself with Irving. As he told ESPN on Celtics media day, he is focused on the team in place.

"It's not what I think about. I mean, I know it comes with the territory, but at the end of the day, Ky is in Brooklyn now, and I'm here. We're trying to just start something new. It's new for me. It's new for these guys as well. I'm here to bring some leadership, to have fun with these guys and compete at the highest level every night."

Irving and Walker posted fairly similar numbers last year. Walker scored more points at 25.6 per game to Irving's 23.8, but Irving averaged 6.9 assists per game to Walker's 5.9. Irving shot more efficiently, but a superior Celtics team was likely the cause for that. The two combined to earn both starting backcourt spots for the Eastern Conference in last season's All-Star Game.

The comparisons are unlikely to stop no matter how badly Walker may want them to. Not only is he replacing Irving in Boston, but the two are likely to face off in the postseason at some point during their respective contracts. The Celtics and Nets have been intertwined since their organizational paths were set by the blockbuster 2013 trade that netted Boston three high first-round picks from Brooklyn. Walker and Irving are merely the latest chapters in that saga.