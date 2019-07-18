Kemba Walker reveals why he signed with the Celtics: 'It's a winning organization and I want to win'

The Boston Celtics replaced one All-Star point guard when the franchise signed Kemba Walker following the departure of Kyrie Irving in free agency.

Walker was introduced to the Boston media in a press conference on Wednesday and revealed that he chose to sign with the Celtics because he wants to win.

Kemba Walker explains why he chose Boston pic.twitter.com/aJrtr9RzSF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 17, 2019

"They've [Celtics] been winning for years," Walker said. "You see all the banners upstairs and in the arena. It's a winning organization and I want to win. That's what I'm about throughout my basketball career. As a pro, I haven't won consistently and I just want to get a taste of that. And I thought this was the best place for me to do that."

As Walker alluded to, he hasn't grown accustomed to winning during his NBA career up to this point. In eight professional seasons, Walker has been to the postseason just twice with the Charlotte Hornets and was eliminated in the opening round by the Miami Heat in both instances.

Walker has put together career averages of 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. In each of the last three seasons, the former lottery pick has averaged at least 22.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in addition to connecting on no less than 35.6 percent of his 3s during that time.

The Celtics are obviously going to have a very different look to their roster with the likes of Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes leaving the team in the offseason. However, Walker gives the Celtics a stabilizing force at the point guard position and he figures to be the team's top scorer, much like Irving was during his two seasons in Boston.

On Wednesday, the team also introduced center Enes Kanter, who will likely replace Horford in the starting lineup. The combination of Walker and Kanter is one that the Celtics will be banking on as they look to make another postseason run in an Eastern Conference that has been weakened by Kawhi Leonard leaving the Toronto Raptors to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Walker does have a track record of being a winner prior to his arrival in the NBA. During his three-year career at the University of Connecticut, Walker led the Huskies to a national championship during the 2010-11 season. Now he returns to the area where he had the most success in his basketball career.