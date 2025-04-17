Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker is coming out of retirement to join the BIG3 for the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The eighth season of the 3-on-3 league will tip off in Chicago on June 14 and wrap up Aug. 24 with all games available on CBS.

Before going pro, Walker made a name for himself at UConn by helping the Huskies win the 2011 national championship, and he was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Soon after, he was drafted No. 9 overall by Charlotte, at the time still known as the Bobcats before returning to the Hornets name.

Walker played in the NBA from 2011-23 and spent time with the Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. The point guard left the biggest mark of his career during his eight years in Charlotte, where he became the franchise's all-time leader in minutes played, field goals and points.

His last season in the NBA was 2022-23 with the Mavericks, but before announcing his retirement in 2024 he spent one season with AS Monaco in the EuroLeague. He had not completely walked away from the sport because he joined the Hornets' coaching staff as a player enhancement coach in 2024.

The BIG3 will have a new team lineup with eight city-based clubs for the 2025 season, but it is still not publicly known which team Walker will be joining. He will not be the only new face participating in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league this summer, as the BIG3 announced earlier this month that eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will also be joining.