Kemba Walker: When to leave college and join NBA should be up to the player

Players like Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker go against the norm of today's NBA star. Most high-end draft picks enter the NBA after a single year of college and spend the early parts of their career developing there. Players like Walker, who spent three years in college, usually fall lower in the draft. Some turn into stars, but it's not as common.

There was a time when players could enter the NBA as soon as they finished high school, but those times have changed with the introduction of the one-and-done rule in 2005. That NBA rule has always been controversial, and with the FBI investigation taking place inside college basketball it has put the spotlight square onto that rule. Should the rule exist? Is it fair? Is it necessary?

Proponents of the rule say that players who stay in college -- players such as Walker -- gain an extra level of development at the lower level and the one year of college better prepares them for the NBA. But is this really the case?

Walker joined Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ's Reiter's Block and shared his thoughts on the subject. When asked if there is value in players staying in college longer, Walker said it was definitely a case-by-case basis. For him, he needed to stay the entire three years (at the University of Connecticut), but the decision of when to leave should be up to the college players themselves.

"For me, I feel like it should be up to the kid," Walker said. "I did three years because I had to do three years. I just wasn't ready. That's how it was for me. I knew when I would be ready and, you know, there are some really talented kids that can come out and be ready pretty early. There are some guys who need time. For me I think it's up to the kids. Yeah, they should have their say."

What Walker is saying is a prevalent thought among most players these days. The one-and-done rule -- and any changes to it -- takes the choice of the NBA or college away from the player. Some players, like Walker, need that time in college. However, players like Ben Simmons only went to college for one year as a formality before they could go to the NBA. That lack of choice is unnecessary. Put it back in the hands of the player and end the rule.