James Harden was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets to form a superstar trio alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It's certainly not the first time that Harden has found himself playing with multiple superstars, as he was on the Thunder alongside Russell Westbrook and Durant in 2012.

But that team didn't win a title, and, in a recent appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, former Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins claims one big reason is because Harden struggled in the playoffs due to his affinity for strip clubs.

"In San Antonio, you didn't have a damn thing to do," Perkins said. "S--t, we got to mother----ing Miami, it was every-mother-----ing thing to do. We couldn't get that mother----er to buy a bucket in that mother----er."

Perkins specifically pointed out that Harden frequented the Miami strip club "King of Diamonds" while the team was in town to face the Heat in the Finals.

"Man, James ain't give a s--t and you know why," Perkins added. "Mother----ing King of Diamonds and everything cut a hole in his hands."

Perkins alleged that Harden's attention was diverted during the Finals when the team traveled to Miami, and the evidence kind of proves his point.

The Thunder ended up losing the series in five games and all three of the games in Miami resulted in losses. OKC did come away with a 105-94 win over the Heat in Game 1, which took place in Oklahoma City. In the three games in Miami, Harden averaged just 12.0 points-per-game and shot 29 percent (9-of-31) from the field. In addition, Harden connected on just four of his 14 shots from beyond the arc.

