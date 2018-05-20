Kendrick Perkins on Star Wars' Chewbacca sitting courtside at Cavaliers game: I don't keep up with all that new stuff

The Cavaliers had an unexpected guest from a galaxy far, far away for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics. Sitting courtside watching LeBron James take over game and keep Cleveland's chances of reaching the NBA Finals alive was Chewbacca from Star Wars.

NBA Wookie of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Utf27jfwVU — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2018

The Wookiee warrior from the Star Wars universe stole the show on social media, and after the game, Kevin Love asked big man Kendrick Perkins if he wanted to go hang out with Chewie. He was probably joking, but the response from Perkins was shocking to say the least. He seemed to have no idea who Chewbacca was. This begs the question, has Kendrick Perkins never seen Star Wars?

Kevin Love: “Are you going to go hang out with Chewbacca?”

Kendrick Perkins: “Who is that?”

(Love shows Perk a photo on his phone of Chewy sitting courtside at Game 3)

Perk: “Oh, I don’t really keep up with all that new stuff.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 20, 2018

"I don't really keep up with all that new stuff," Perkins said about a movie franchise that has been around since 1977. Although, in Perkins' defense, Star Wars has been revived lately and could be seen as "new" these days. It's just shocking that he could go this long through life not seeing the movies, or catching on to the pop culture references that Star Wars has created.

Then again, Perkins is one of those guys that marches to the beat of his own drum and doesn't seem to care what people think about it. He doesn't need to keep up with movies, because he's doing what Kendrick Perkins wants to do. You have to respect that.