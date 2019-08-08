Kevin Durant did the right thing by not blaming Warriors for his Achilles injury

Former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant revealed in a story with Yahoo Sports that he does not put any blame on the Warriors for his Achilles injury and has no hard feelings towards how his final year with the team went. He refutes any claims that he is mad at his ex-teammates or his split from the Warriors came with any baggage.

Last season, KD came back from an injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and 12 minutes into playing he injured his Achilles and was done for the rest of the series. Many suggested that the Warriors and their medical may have pushed the 30-year-old to come back to soon, but Durant says that is not the case.

Danny Kanell read Durant's statement on Tuesday's episode of "Kanell & Bell" and Bell responded by saying he is glad Durant did not feel any pressure coming back, adding that he understands when athletes feel the like they are set to make a return before they actually are.

"You feel good, you feel like you can do certain things... it would kind of trick you at times into going out there and thinking that off script and spontaneous movements wouldn't further hurt it," Bell said. "Unfortunately those are the things that you can't protect it against and typically if you're not ready wind up hurting it again."

Kanell agreed, adding that it would have been easy for KD to be vague about the situation and deflecting the blame is good for the NBA star's vision. The statement showed maturity that Durant did not always display in the early years of his career:

"If you would've asked me two years ago... I would've said you know what, he probably would make an excuse, but now he's showing me a different side saying no excuses, I'm coming back, I'm gonna do the work and I'm not gonna blame anybody."

