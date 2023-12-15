Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but there is one area where he could improve, at least according to Andre Iguodala. On a recent episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala highlighted a flaw in Durant's game, but the Phoenix Suns star begged to differ.

Iguodala and co-host Evan Turner were admiring Durant's game when Iguodala pointed out one potential weak spot. Iguodala said his former Golden State Warriors teammate isn't a huge fan of pumping iron.

"There's only one flaw in KD's game, and it has nothing to do with basketball," Iguodala said. "KD's only flaw is that he won't lift weights. That's it."

Even though Durant may not be the biggest fan of the weight room, Iguodala said that he is a machine when working on his shot.

"If you watch him work out, it's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen," Iguodala said. "Everybody should go watch KD work out. ... It's the most beautiful 30 minutes you'll ever see. The ball goes in the hole the exact same way every single time."

That section of the podcast got clipped and posted to social media, and it came across Durant's timeline. The 13-time All-Star disagreed with Iguodala's assessment of his workout routine.

Whatever Durant is doing in the gym, it seems to be working just fine. Durant's trophy case is filled to the brim, and he has two NBA titles to his name. With the Suns battling for a playoff spot this year, he could add another ring to that total.