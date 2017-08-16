Kevin Durant donates basketball court in New York City, jokes he'll 'never' join Knicks

Kevin Durant has faced a lot of heat for more than a year for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors.

One thing no one is criticizing, however, is Durant's commitment to giving back to communities in the U.S. and around the world.

Through his "Build It And They Will Ball" program, Durant has donated courts in Oklahoma City, Washington D.C., and Berlin, Germany. The latest of these courts was revealed recently in Manhattan's Lower East Side, as Durant helped transform a neighborhood park.

The dedication actually occurred a few weeks back, but Durant released a mini documentary about the experience on Tuesday, lending his perspective on being able to give back.

We also got to see Durant interact with fans, which led to a funny moment as he was taking pictures with some of them.

"When you coming to the Knicks, man?" a hopeful fan asked the Finals MVP.

"Never!" was Durant's immediate reply.

Knicks fans may not get Durant, but they did score a nice basketball court.