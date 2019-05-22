Kevin Durant free agency rumors: Warriors star '100 percent undecided' on next move, says business manager

The Golden State Warriors are on to the NBA Finals for the fifth straight season after dispatching the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals. But even as the biggest series in basketball is just days away, there's still plenty of focus on what will happen once the Warriors' season ends.

This could be a transformational summer for the franchise, with the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson set for free agency. Durant's next destination has been a source of inquiry for just about everyone who follows the league since last summer, and the fact that the Warriors swept the Trail Blazers without him only made things more interesting.

According to his business manager, however, even Durant doesn't know where he'll sign once free agency begins in July. Speaking on a panel at the Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival, Rich Kleiman said that Durant is "100 percent undecided."

Kevin Durant is “100 percent undecided” on where he’s playing next, his manager @RichKleiman says at The #WSJFuture Of Everything Festival. “He really doesn’t know, and I really don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/1fEw2kYZqm — WSJ Sports (@WSJSports) May 21, 2019

Kleiman's full response when asked about where Durant will play next:

"No, no, no. That is 100 percent undecided. I'm waiting on Kevin. That's the truth. I think there's a feeling that this thing is like war games and everybody is playing chess years out. But when somebody gets to the level of basketball that he's at, you can't juggle focus like that. There's so many things he's juggling too. He's not scripting his future while he's playing the way he plays and practicing the way he's practicing." "I think it's frustrating honestly, at times. But I get it, I do get it. Even as a kid, the soap opera of it all was just beginning, and I liked it. Now, in some ways it's more soap opera at times than basketball. But he really doesn't know, and I really don't know."

There are many who believe Durant has in fact already made up his mind and will leave to join the New York Knicks. Even if that is the case, though, Kleiman can't go on a public speaking tour and say as much a few days ahead of the Finals. That would be a public relations disaster.

At the same time, Kleiman didn't have to come out and say so strongly that Durant has no idea what he wants to do next. Which means there's a good chance that Durant is indeed still undecided on what he wants to do. Given what we know about the mercurial superstar, that wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.

In any case, the next six weeks or so are going to be fascinating, and we're sure to hear all sorts of other rumors about Durant's plans.