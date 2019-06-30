Kevin Durant free agency update: Warriors star free agent to announce decision Sunday night, per report
Durant is expected to miss all of next season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during the Finals
Kevin Durant is not going to draw out his free agency decision this summer. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant is set to announce which team he'll be signing with on Sunday night, shortly after free agency begins. To make things more interesting, Durant will announce the decision on his own sports business network.
Durant, of course, suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. As a result, he's expected to miss all of next season, which will make things very interesting for whichever team he ends up signing with.
