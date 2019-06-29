Kevin Durant free agency: Warriors star expected to talk with four teams, including Knicks and Clippers, per report
The two-time Finals MVP is expected to engage in discussions with four teams in free agency
It looks like there will be four teams at the top of Kevin Durant's wish list upon the start of free agency.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP will have discussions with four different teams -- the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
It is no surprise that three of the four teams listed here have the most cap space entering free agency, while the Warriors are in the mix considering they can offer the most money and most years, with the ability to offer Durant five years and $221.3 million with an average annual value of $44.3 million, which would make him the highest paid player in the NBA.
In the case of playing for the Nets ($66.9 million in cap space) or the Knicks ($59.8 million in cap space), the advantages are that they could each sign a second max-level free agent. Furthermore, winning a title with either franchise would further build up Durant's legacy as he enters the latter stages of his career following the torn Achillies tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals.
As far as the Clippers are concerned, they're already a legit playoff team with $54.1 million in cap space -- fifth-most in the NBA -- and one of the best coaches in the league in Doc Rivers. Signing Durant could lift them from merely being a first-round playoff team into a championship contender once he returns from injury.
Although there is major uncertainty regarding how Durant will look once he returns from his Achilles injury at the age of 32, there won't be any shortage of suitors as he remains one of the top free agents in the league.
