Kevin Durant had perfect response to Charles Barkley about 'annoying' Draymond Green
Shaq helped defuse the situation
The Inside the NBA crew has taken their show on the road for the Western Conference finals, so they were at Oracle Arena for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. And because they were at the arena for the show, they were able to have Kevin Durant on the set after the Warriors' 41-point win.
Charles Barkley decided that this would be a good time to ask about his nemesis, Draymond Green's personality. You'll remember that earlier in the playoffs, Barkley got in some hot water for joking(?) that he wanted to punch the Warriors forward -- a comment he later had to apologize for.
You would think, then, that Barkley would leave that situation alone, but instead he asked Durant if Green was as "annoying" in person as he seems on TV. Durant shot back that Barkley could just go ask Green himself if he wanted. And that could have led to some extremely awkward live television if it weren't for one Shaquille O'Neal. The legendary big man just kept on talking right through the exchange between Barkley and Durant, which sapped the moment of any sort of drama.
Maybe it was for the better that Shaq kept talking, as it pretty much defused the situation, but boy would it have been funny if he just let KD's comment linger.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Tuesday with Game 4 between the Warriors and Rockets
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are well underway in the 2018 NBA playoffs
-
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Celtics vs. Cavs: Game 3 recap
The Cavaliers tie the series up at 2-2 with a Game 4 win in Cleveland
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers series breakdown
The Cavaliers tied the series at 2-2 with a Game 4 win