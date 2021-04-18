The Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant is out for the remainder of the game Sunday afternoon against the Miami Heat with a left thigh contusion. Durant started the game hot, scoring eight points in the first quarter, but suffered the injury and headed back to the locker room after an awkward drive to the basket.

On that drive, it appears as though Trevor Ariza's knee hit Durant's left thigh on his way to the basket, which could've caused the injury.

Durant just returned to the lineup for Brooklyn last week, after missing nearly two months of action with a hamstring injury. It's unknown the severity of the injury, but if Durant must miss more time, it will be another huge blow for the Nets, who haven't been able to establish a ton of chemistry between its three stars in Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets are already without Harden, who has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, and Irving has been in and out of the lineup several times due to injuries and personal reasons. Together, Durant, Harden and Irving have played just seven games together but have been incredibly potent offensively when doing so. The problem is getting all of them healthy at the same time, which hasn't been easy this season. Hopefully all three stars will be fully healthy for the playoffs. Otherwise that could be a serious issue in Brooklyn's quest to win a championship this year.