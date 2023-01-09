Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday night's game against the Miami Heat with what the team announced as a right knee injury. Durant sustained the injury during the third quarter when Heat guard Jimmy Butler landed on Durant's knee after falling from an attempted layup.

Durant immediately began grabbing at his right knee and stayed on the ground for a moment before ultimately limping back to the locker room. Shortly after, Brooklyn ruled him out for the rest of the game. Here is the play where the injury occurred:

Hopefully, the injury to Durant isn't serious but we'll have to wait until after the game to get any official update on the specific injury. It was around this time last season that K.D. went down with a sprained MCL in his left knee, which sidelined him for five weeks. During that span, the Nets went just 5-16, including an 11-game losing streak, showing just how important Durant is to this team.

It's too early to tell if Durant will miss any time with this injury, but if he does, it'll force Kyrie Irving and others to make up for the 30 points that K.D. provides on a nightly basis. There isn't a single person on the Nets that could fill Durant's role adequately, but Brooklyn has the depth to at least partially make up for his loss in production should the former league MVP be required to miss time.