Kevin Durant's game was cut short on Saturday night. The All-Star forward was ruled out for the remainder of Brooklyn's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a left knee sprain midway through the second quarter. Durant is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While trying to guard Pelicans guard Herb Jones, Nets forward Bruce Brown fell backwards into Durant's left knee, and Durant immediately reached for the knee in obvious discomfort. He ultimately limped off of the floor and back to the locker room to get checked out, and he was ruled out of the game by Brooklyn shortly thereafter. Before exiting the contest, Durant had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 12 minutes of action in the Nets' 120-105 win.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

Obviously, the hope here for the Nets is that the injury isn't a serious one, and that Durant is able to return to the court in short order, as he is in the midst of another MVP-caliber campaign. We will learn more about his status moving forward after the MRI on Sunday.