Kevin Durant hasn't played in a game for the Brooklyn Nets in over a month, and that streak will stretch on a little longer. Durant will likely miss another 1-2 weeks of game action as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Durant last played on Feb. 13, which shows the Nets are clearly being extra careful when it comes to Durant's latest injury issue.

From Charania:

The Nets are being cautious with the ramp-up of All-Star Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain), meaning he's likely to miss another one-to-two weeks, sources said. Nets coach Steve Nash said Durant will have another scan on his injury this week. Durant has missed 14 total days this season due to quarantine from contact tracing, COVID-19 exposure.

When he has been out on the floor for Brooklyn this season, Durant has looked like his old self. In the 19 games he has appeared in so far, Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per performance. Luckily for the Nets, they've been able to take care of business in Durant's absence. They've gone 10-1 in the 11 games since Durant last played, and they sit second in the East, just one game behind the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. All-Stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving have both picked up the slack in a major way. They're also 2-0 since the break and currently occupy the top spot in our latest NBA Power Rankings.

Obviously Durant's health for postseason play is the most important thing, so it's not surprising at all that the Nets are being cautious in his return, especially considering he missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. The last thing the Nets want to do is rush him back only to have him suffer another setback.

The fact the Nets have played as well as they have even though their star trio of Durant, Harden and Irving has barely got to play together is pretty impressive. One has to assume that once Durant returns to the rotation and the team gains some chemistry and familiarity, they'll begin to take what's already a winning team and take it to an even higher level.