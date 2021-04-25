After missing the last three games with a thigh contusion he suffered against the Miami Heat exactly one week ago, Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward plans to return to action against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This is obviously great news for a Nets team that is already without James Harden and in the midst of a battle for the top seed in the East with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant had just returned to Brooklyn's lineup last week after missing nearly two months of action with a hamstring injury, and can hopefully pick up right where he left off. He looked unstoppable in the first few minutes of Brooklyn's contest against the Heat last week, scoring the first eight points for the team early on before exiting with the injury. The Nets went on to lose that game, but won two out of their next three while he was sidelined.

The Nets currently hold a slim one-game lead over the Sixers for the top seed in the East, but Philly plays an easier schedule for the rest of the season, so Brooklyn will need all the help it can get if it wants to secure the top spot in the conference.

While speaking with media members on Friday, Nets coach Steve Nash said that Durant could return to game action as soon as this weekend without committing to that as a timeline. "Yeah, I mean I think he's close," Nash said. "But I don't think he's there. So I think we'll see tomorrow and Sunday if that's a possibility, but it may not [be]. So it may bleed back into this road trip. But I can't -- I wish I could give you more. That's kind of all I know is that it's close but it's not quite there." Durant was officially listed as probable for the game against the Suns on Sunday.

The Nets are as talented as any team on paper but they've been hampered by injury issues all season. Together, the trio of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving has played just seven total games together, though they have been incredibly potent offensively when they have played together. Hopefully, all three stars will be fully healthy for the playoffs. Otherwise, that could be a serious issue in Brooklyn's quest to win a championship this year.